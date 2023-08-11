Tragic Death of Cheetahs in Kuno National Park.

11 Aug, 2023

Shawn Dass

These big cats were officially declared extinct by 1952.

These 8 Cheetah's 3 male and 5 female Cheetah's were brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in MP

Two cheetah cubs died of "extreme weather condition and dehydration"

One of 8 Cheetah's died was Suraj his cause of death is still unknown.

Expert's opinion: India does not have the habitat or prey species for African cheetahs.

Another male cheetah, Tejas was found dead reason being a "traumatic shock" over a fight.

A female Cheetah named Sasha died due to kidney ailment.

Uday, a male cheetah died of cardio-pulmonary failure

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Worst Countries For Human Rights- Here's the List

 Find Out More