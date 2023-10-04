Vande Bharat Express: New Sleeper Coaches Ready For 2024 Launch
03 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Indian Railways is finally set to introduce Vande Bharat sleeper coaches
Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared images of the concept train coaches
The new trains are expected to roll out by 2024
These trains will provide a faster and more comfortable travel experience for passengers.
The Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be equipped with a number of new features
These trains will have wider berths, brighter interiors, spacious toilets, a mini pantry, and advanced safety features.
The new trains are expected to be more energy-efficient and environment-friendly than current coaches.
The introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches is a significant development for the Indian Railways
It will allow passengers to travel long distances on high-speed trains overnight.
Vande Bharat Express promises a comfortable journey to passengers.
Speed, Safety and Service are believed to be the hallmarks of this train.
