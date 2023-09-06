IMD Weather Update: Active Monsoon Conditions Expected to Persist Over These Areas

06 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Peninsular India

Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over next five days

A spike in rainfall activity with sporadic heavy downpours is expected over Madhya Pradesh

Weather trend was anticipated across Gangetic West Bengal today and tomorrow,

This trend are likely to prevail over Odisha today through Thursday

Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from today through Friday.

Isolated periods of very heavy rainfall are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,

Isolated periods of very heavy rainfall are expected over Bihar, and Odisha

Broadly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted for South India,

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry may encounter this sort of weather from Monday through Friday

Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe may encounter this sort of weather from Monday through Friday

