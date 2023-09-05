Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rains in THESE States
05 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issued Orange alert in Telangana predicting moderate rains during the next three days.
At present the upper air circulation indicates cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay: IMD
Heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala in the last couple of days
IMD on Monday issued an Orange alert in two districts of the southern state.
Moderate to isolated heavy rainfall activity would occur over Gangetic Bengal on September 5
Heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during September 4 to 7
Same conditions over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during September 4 to 8.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh on September 4 and 5
Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha on September 5 and 6
Light to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada during 4th–7th
Moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over East UP on September 6 and 7
Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will witness same weather condition on September 8
