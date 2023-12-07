WHY Book of Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Making Headlines?
Sharmistha Mukherjee’s book, 'In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers,' details some personal stories narrated to her.
Sharmistha’s book has made headlines because it describes Pranab’s thoughts about Rahul Gandhi.
A striking revelation from the book is Mukherjee's questioning of Rahul Gandhi's readiness to helm the PMO.
Pranab Mukherjee was also unhappy about Rahul’s frequent absence from Parliament after the party's poor performance in 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Sharmistha Mukherjee said her father was upset about the way Rahul Gandhi dismissed an ordinance brought in by the UPA govt in 2013.
The ordinance was introduced to save convicted leaders like RJD supremo Lalu Yadav from disqualification.
Sharmistha’s book mentions that her father told a journalist that he did not have any expectations from Sonia Gandhi to make him PM.
Sharmistha Mukherjee’s 'Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers' is set to release on December 11.
