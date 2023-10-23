Israel is the only country in the world to draft women into Military service.
The world record for most passengers on a commercial flight is 1,088, by El Al, Israel's national airline.
Arabic is an official language in Israel along with Hebrew.
All Jewish people between 18 and 26 years old are entitled to a free 10-day trip to Israel.
A Muslim family that saved Jews during Holocaust was later saved by Israel during Bosnia war.
There are about 120,000 Jews of Ethiopian descent in Israel.
At least 400 descendants of Nazis have converted to Judaism and moved to Israel.
Anwar Sadat made Egypt the first Arab nation to achieve peace with Israel in 1979.
Israel is the only country in the world to have a net gain of trees in the last 100 years.
Underweight models are banned in Israel to fight anorexia.
