1. Asian Water Buffalo: Found in India and Southeast Asia, their horns can reach upto 10 feet in length.
10 Sep, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
2. Moose: The largest extant species of deer, an adult male's horns can reach upto 7 feet in length.
3. Greater Kudu: A spiral-horned antelope found in South Africa, it's horns can reach over 6 feet in length.
4. Markhor Goat: Or screwhorn as it's sometimes called, is found in Central Asia. An adult male of the species can have horns over 5 feet long.
5. Caribou: Or Reindeer, it's found in colder regions like Siberia and northern Europe, It can grow horns over 4 feet long.
6. Elk: Mostly found in the forests of North America. It's horns can reach upto 4 feet in length.
7. Scimitar Oryx: An endangered Oryx species found in Africa. It can have horns as long as 4 feet.
8. Addax: Or the white antelope is mostly found in the Sahara desert. Females can have horns upto 2.5 feet long.
9. Alpine Ibex: A mountain goat found throughout the European. Adults can grow horns upto 3 feet long.
10. Ankole-Watusi Cattle: A relatively new breed of domestic cattle native to Africa, adult males can have horns measuring over 3 feet from point to point.
