Africa spans all 4 hemispheres; north, south, east, and west.
15 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Alaska is both westernmost & easternmost part of United States.
Mt Everest isn't the tallest mountain, Mauna Kea in Hawaii is 3,000 feet taller than Everest.
Mexico City is sinking into the earth at rate of around 3.2 feet every year.
Mississippi River is so long that one drop of water takes 90 days to trickle down.
Mt Everest isn't the closest mountain to Moon, Mt Chimborazo in Ecuador is.
There are more than 7,600 islands in The Philippines.
Morning and night happen at same time in Russia due to its size.
Longest name of any country is “United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland”.
USA & Russia are only 2.4 miles away but 20 hours apart in terms of time.
