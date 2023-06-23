Borobudur Temple is the world's largest Buddhist temple. It is one of the popular tourist attractions.
Sumaila Zaman
Prambanan Temple is the largest Hindu temple site in Indonesia.
Located in Tabanan, Tanah Lot is a home to the ancient Hindu pilgrimage temple.
Also known as Elephant Cave, Goa Gajah is located on the island of Bali.
Also known as Pura Bratan, Pura Ulun Danu Beratan is a popular Hindu Shaivite temple in Bali.
Dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, Pura Luhur Uluwatu is a Balinese Hindu sea temple.
Besakih Temple is the most important holiest temple of Balinese Hinduism.
Believed as a source of clean water for ritual bathing, Tirta Empul temple is a Hindu Balinese water temple.
All photos have beeen taken from Twitter(@rightwingchora)
