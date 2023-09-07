10 Biggest Libraries In The World- In Pics
Library of Congress, in the United States has been opened in 1800. It is the Worlds Largest Library.
The British Library, in the United kingdom The Diamond Sutra, the world’s first printed publication, a notebook by Leonardo da Vinci, Codex Arundel, Gutenberg Bibles, and Lewis Carroll’s famous manuscript of Alice’s Adventures Under Ground is the best found treasures in this library.
Its extensive collection of 55 million items consisting of books, journals, musical records, and other publications and albums, the New York Public Library system has gained global recognition.
It is the fourth-largest library in the world. The Library has an extensive collection of 20 million books, 24 million images, government and private archives, aboriginal magazines, Canadian journals, as well as non-fiction and fiction films.
With its vast collection, the Russian State Library ranks as the sixth largest library in the world. It is guaranteed that every publication originating from Russia can be found within its walls.
Ranked sixth among the world's largest libraries, this library boasts a collection of 40 million books. Its origins date back to 1368 in Paris, France, when Charles V founded a royal library at the Louvre Palace.
Japan has only one national library, which was founded in 1948 to cater to the members of the National Diet. The National Diet Library offers its services to both Kyoto and Tokyo. The library has a vast collection of 34.7 million items.
Established on September 9, 1909 in Beijing, China, this library was publicly launched in 1912 and is now one of the largest libraries in Asia. Originally named the Imperial Library of Peking, it has a rich and impressive history.
King Frederick III initiated the establishment of the Royal Danish Library in 1648 and there are among 35,400,000 objects in the Royal Danish Library.
With 107 years of existence, the German National Library stands as one of the biggest libraries worldwide. Its establishment dates back to 1912.
