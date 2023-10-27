10 Cat Breeds That Can Jump The Highest

Somali- Somalis are a long-haired version of the Abyssinian cat. They are known for their athleticism and their ability to jump high. They can jump up to 6 feet high.
Savannah- Savannahs are a cross between a serval and a domestic cat. They are known for their wild-cat appearance and their athleticism. They can jump up to 8 feet high.
Oriental Shorthair- Oriental Shorthairs are known for their long, slender bodies and big ears. They are also known for their athleticism. They can jump up to 6 feet high
Ocicat- Ocicats are known for their wild-cat appearance. They are also known for their athleticism. They can jump up to 6 feet high.
Manx- Manx cats are known for their unique tails. They are also known for their athleticism. They can jump up to 6 feet high.
Bengal- Bengals are wild cats crossed with domestic cats. They are known for their strength and power. They can jump up to 7 feet high
Abyssinian- Abyssinians are known for their athleticism and agility. They can jump up to 6 feet high
Maine Coon. It can jump upto 6 feet
Toyger: Cross-breed between Bengal and a striped domestic cat to reproduce typical tiger patterning. They can jump upto 6 feet.