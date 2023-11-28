Austria: Very highly ranked in terms of safety for women travelling alone, whether it’s historic towns, alpine views, or Vienna nightlife.

28 Nov, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Botswana: Botswana is a popular destination for safari tours and United States currently gives it level 1 travel advisory.

Canada: Canada is ranked eighth-safest country for women to travel alone in, far ahead of United States, which ranked 32nd.

Chile: It is an incredible destination for solo female travellers with its deserts, volcanoes, glaciers, and wine orchards.

Iceland: With northern lights, gorgeous vistas, and music festivals, Iceland offers a lot to female travellers.

Ireland: Ranked as safest country for female travellers for travel safety, rates of violence, domestic violence, laws, and general attitudes.

Japan: It is amongst the most peaceful and safe countries on earth and just perfect for solo women travellers.

Portugal: From villages to downtown Lisbon, it is a safe and friendly country for solo women travellers.

Sweden: Sweden is known for safety, scoring in top 15 for its safety for female solo travellers.

Switzerland: Very well-known for its reputation as a peaceful country, Switzerland ranks highly as well in terms of its safety.

