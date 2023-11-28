Austria: Very highly ranked in terms of safety for women travelling alone, whether it’s historic towns, alpine views, or Vienna nightlife.
28 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Botswana: Botswana is a popular destination for safari tours and United States currently gives it level 1 travel advisory.
Canada: Canada is ranked eighth-safest country for women to travel alone in, far ahead of United States, which ranked 32nd.
Chile: It is an incredible destination for solo female travellers with its deserts, volcanoes, glaciers, and wine orchards.
Iceland: With northern lights, gorgeous vistas, and music festivals, Iceland offers a lot to female travellers.
Ireland: Ranked as safest country for female travellers for travel safety, rates of violence, domestic violence, laws, and general attitudes.
Japan: It is amongst the most peaceful and safe countries on earth and just perfect for solo women travellers.
Portugal: From villages to downtown Lisbon, it is a safe and friendly country for solo women travellers.
Sweden: Sweden is known for safety, scoring in top 15 for its safety for female solo travellers.
Switzerland: Very well-known for its reputation as a peaceful country, Switzerland ranks highly as well in terms of its safety.
