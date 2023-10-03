10 Photos Of Nepal Earthquake

03 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

A massive earthquake was felt in Nepal today at 6.2 Richter scale; take a look at 10 devastating photos of the Nepal Earthquake from 2015

Nepal earthquake of 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake

The earthquake struck near Kathmandu in central Nepal on April 25, 2015

About 9,000 people were killed and many thousands were injured

The earthquake destroyed more than 600,000 structures in Kathmandu and other nearby towns

Apart from Nepal, it was felt in northern India, north-western Bangladesh, southern parts of the Plateau of Tibet and western Bhutan

The epicentre was almost 77 kms northwest of Kathmandu and focus was 15 kms underground

The initial shock was of 7.8 Magnitude and two after shocks of 6.6 and 6.7 were felt later

he Nepal earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest that killed about 19 climbers

The Nepal Govt declared a state of emergency and also called for international aid

The earthquake produced landslides that devastated rural villages and iconic buildings including the Dharhara Tower

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Rarest Butterflies In The World

 Find Out More