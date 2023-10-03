10 Photos Of Nepal Earthquake
03 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
A massive earthquake was felt in Nepal today at 6.2 Richter scale; take a look at 10 devastating photos of the Nepal Earthquake from 2015
Nepal earthquake of 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake
The earthquake struck near Kathmandu in central Nepal on April 25, 2015
About 9,000 people were killed and many thousands were injured
The earthquake destroyed more than 600,000 structures in Kathmandu and other nearby towns
Apart from Nepal, it was felt in northern India, north-western Bangladesh, southern parts of the Plateau of Tibet and western Bhutan
The epicentre was almost 77 kms northwest of Kathmandu and focus was 15 kms underground
The initial shock was of 7.8 Magnitude and two after shocks of 6.6 and 6.7 were felt later
he Nepal earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest that killed about 19 climbers
The Nepal Govt declared a state of emergency and also called for international aid
The earthquake produced landslides that devastated rural villages and iconic buildings including the Dharhara Tower
