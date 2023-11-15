9/11 Attacks: Bonnie McEneaney wrote a book about attacks and how her husband and many other victims had a premonition.
Sinking Of Titanic: Morgan Robertson published a story The Wreck of The Titan in 1898, eerily describing sinking of Titanic (in 1912).
Abraham Lincoln's Assassination: The US president had several premonitions about his own death which he shared with his bodyguard.
Death Of Heather O'Rourke: 1982 horror movie Poltergeist showed a little boy with a poster above his bed showing Super Bowl of 1988. Heather O'Rourke, who starred in Poltergeist died on Super Bowl day in 1988.
Boston Marathon Attack: An episode from animated series Family Guy aired on 17 March, 2013 showed Peter Griffin’s character talking about Boston Marathon. Boston Marathon was attacked on 15 April, 2013.
First World War: Jan Gotlib Bloch wrote six books in 1898 describing modern warfare being fought in trenches in Europe.
Nagasaki And Hiroshima: The World Set Free (1913), novel by HG Wells mentions use of atomic bomb. It happened 32 years later.
Alexander The Great’s Death: Kalanos, a Hindu ascetic prophesied death of Alexander in Babylon in 323 BC.
Moon Landing: French author Jules Verne in his 1865 work From the Earth to the Moon imagined a rocket launched from Florida to Moon.
