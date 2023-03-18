18 Mar, 2023
TIME magazine releases its list of 2023 citing 50 greatest places in the world. 2 Indian cities also made the cut. Based in their USP from sustaible tourism, natural beauty to unique heritage, the selection has been made.
18 Mar, 2023
A colourful city with vibrant streets is a perfect place for history buffs.
18 Mar, 2023
In Odisha, this place has panoramic natural beauty. TIME described it as a place of rare tigers and ancient temples.
18 Mar, 2023
One of the most sought after tourist place. It is packed with adventures, beauty and warm aura.
18 Mar, 2023
The latest opening of dark sky reserve in Hanle has add a new laurel to Ladakh.
18 Mar, 2023
City of Music, it is the home of classical musicians like Beethovan and Mozart
18 Mar, 2023
The Barcelona cathedral is one of the most visited places. This city harbours gems of history, architecture, food and more.
18 Mar, 2023
It is famous for its waterfalls, monoliths, granites and sequoias.
18 Mar, 2023
Another colourful city known for architecture, underground caves and other things.
18 Mar, 2023
This Caribbean island has rich flora and fauna. It is home to second largest hot spring and is mostly covered by rainforests.
18 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!