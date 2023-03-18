10 World's Greatest Places To Explore

18 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

TIME Magazine 50 Greatest Places To Travel

TIME magazine releases its list of 2023 citing 50 greatest places in the world. 2 Indian cities also made the cut. Based in their USP from sustaible tourism, natural beauty to unique heritage, the selection has been made.

Naples, Italy

A colourful city with vibrant streets is a perfect place for history buffs.

Mayurbhanj, India

In Odisha, this place has panoramic natural beauty. TIME described it as a place of rare tigers and ancient temples.

Phuket, Thailand

One of the most sought after tourist place. It is packed with adventures, beauty and warm aura.

Ladakh, India

The latest opening of dark sky reserve in Hanle has add a new laurel to Ladakh.

Vienna , Austria

City of Music, it is the home of classical musicians like Beethovan and Mozart

Barcelona

The Barcelona cathedral is one of the most visited places. This city harbours gems of history, architecture, food and more.

Yosemite National Park, USA

It is famous for its waterfalls, monoliths, granites and sequoias.

Budapest, Hungary

Another colourful city known for architecture, underground caves and other things.

Dominica

This Caribbean island has rich flora and fauna. It is home to second largest hot spring and is mostly covered by rainforests.

