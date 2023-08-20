10 Hard Truths About Life No One Is Telling You
20 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Keep brushing your skills, you day, you will master them
A calm mind helps you think clearly
Always keep a count on your calories
Regret is always more painful
You are most creative in the morning time, do the creative work then only
Continous efforts with time give guaranteed success
Not everyone will see your struggle but your expertise
Consistenecy is the key to success
Being proactive always helps
Continuous scrolling on the internet will not help.
(Images: @Philosophy_Call)
