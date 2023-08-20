10 Hard Truths About Life No One Is Telling You

20 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Keep brushing your skills, you day, you will master them

A calm mind helps you think clearly

Always keep a count on your calories

Regret is always more painful

You are most creative in the morning time, do the creative work then only

Continous efforts with time give guaranteed success

Not everyone will see your struggle but your expertise

Consistenecy is the key to success

Being proactive always helps

Continuous scrolling on the internet will not help. (Images: @Philosophy_Call)

