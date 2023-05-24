Tugela Falls, a complex of seasonal waterfalls is one of the tallest waterfall in the world.
24 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
With a height of 979 metres, Angel Falls is the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall.(Photo Credit: Twitter@EmmaRhodes98950)
With a height of 914 metres, Tres Hermanas Falls is reportedly the third tallest waterfall in the world.
With a height of 900 metres, Oloʻupena Falls is the highest waterfall in the United States.
With a height of 895.5 metres, Yumbilla Falls is considered to be the world's fifth tallest waterfall.
With a height of 875 metres, Skorga is located in Norway.
With a height of 850 metres, Balåifossen is located in Norway's Vestland.
With a height of 845 metres, Vinnufossen is one of the tallest waterfall in Europe. It is the eighth-tallest in the world.
With a height of 840 metres, Puʻukaʻoku Falls is the 8th tallest waterfall in the world.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Dangerous Animals In The World