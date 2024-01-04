Check 10 Interesting Facts About Burj Khalifa
04 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Burj Khalifa in Dubai is over 828 meters high, making it the tallest building in the world.
Burj Khalifa is three times higher than the Eiffel Tower and twice as high as the Empire State Building in NYC.
Burj Khalifa with 160 floors holds the record of highest number of floors in the world.
Burj Khalifa has world’s tallest elevator, climbing 504 meters at once, and travelling at a speed of 60 km per hour.
The construction work of Burj Khalifa started in 2004 and continued until 2010.
Over 12,000 construction workers, mainly from South Asia, were involved on the site during construction time.
The construction of Burj Khalifa required the use of 330,000 cubic meters of concrete, equal to the weight of 100,000 elephants.
The aluminium used to build the Burj Khalifa weighs as much as 5 Airbus A380 airliners.
The exterior of the Burj Khalifa is covered with 26,000 glass panels which were cut manually by hand.
The shape of Burj Khalifa was inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and by a spider lily.
The temperature is about 15°C cooler at the top of Burj Khalifa than the ground level.
