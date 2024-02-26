1. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first woman Chief Minister of Pakistan Punjab.
26 Feb, 2024
Tahir Qureshi
2. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
3. Maryam Nawaz Sharif made her parliamentary debut during the 2024 Pakistani general election.
4. Maryam Nawaz Sharif was born to Nawaz Sharif and Kulsoom Butt on 28 October 1973 in Lahore, Pakistan.
5. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a Punjabi Kashmiri.
6. Maryam received her education from the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lahore, and FSC at Lahore College for Women.
8. Maryam was rejected from Kinnaird College due to academic underperformance.
9. Maryam wanted to become a doctor and she enrolled in King Edward Medical College in the late 1980s.
10. Maryam was included in the BBC's 100 Women list in March 2017 recognizing influential women worldwide.
