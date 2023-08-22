10 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is a chess grandmaster from India.
He was an exceptional chess player who achieved international master status at the age of ten.
It was a passion passed down from his sister, but R Praggnandhaa made chess his life's calling at a young age.
He became the youngest player to defeat then-world champion Magnus Carlsen on February 22, 2022, at the age of 16.
Praggnanandhaa became the world's youngest international master in 2016, at the age of ten years, ten months, and nineteen days.
In November 2017, he received his first grandmaster norm in the World Junior Chess Championship.
On 20 February 2022, he became the third Indian player (after Anand and Harikrishna) to win a game against World Champion Magnus Carlsen in any time format.
He is the younger brother of Woman Grandmaster and International Master R. Vaishali.
Praggnanandhaa was born on August 10, 2005, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
In the Chess World Cup final in Baku, India's 18-year-old grandmaster will face Norway's reigning world number one Magnus Carlsen.
