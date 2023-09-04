Here are the 10 Geographical Facts About Earth | In Pics
1. Earth is not perfectly round. The Earth bulges out from the Equator due to its rotation, the poles of the Earth gets flattened.
2. The largest living structure on Earth is the coral reefs.
3. Earth's interior is made up of semi-solid material due to its high temperature and results in volcanic eruptions and tectonic plate movements.
4. Antarctica, the southernmost continent, is over six times bigger than Greenland and holds the title for being the coldest and windiest place on Earth and it is home to the largest ice sheet on Earth.
5. At a speed of about 4 cm per year, the Moon is moving away from Earth. This is due to the tidal forces created by the Moon's pull on Earth's oceans, resulting in a bulge of water on the side of Earth that faces the Moon.
6. The South American region known as the Atacama Desert is commonly recognized as the most arid place on the planet.
7. In 1986, an asteroid named 3753 Cruithne was discovered and it is known to have an orbit around the sun.
8. Over the course of Earth's history, the length of its day has been gradually increasing. Presently, the average length of a day on Earth is 24 hours.
9. Despite being the second smallest continent in terms of size, Europe ranks as the third largest in terms of population.
10. The Tibetan Plateau is commonly known as the 'third pole' due to its significant freshwater resources. With more than 46,000 glaciers, it holds the largest supply of freshwater after the North and South Poles.
