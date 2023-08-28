10 International Territorial Boundaries You Must Know
1. Durand Line- borders shared between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
2. The 49th Parallel line is shared between Canada and USA.
3. The Mc Mohan Line bifurcates India and China.
4. Maginot line is a territorial line shared between France and Germany.
5. 38th Parallel is the boundary line between South Korea and North Korea.
6. Oder Neisse line is shared between East Germany and Poland.
7. Hindenburg line is present between Germany and Poland.
8. Radcliffe line is the territorial line shared between India and Pakistan.
9. Mannerheim line is shared between Russia and Finland.
10. Siegfried line is the territorial boundary between France and Germany.
