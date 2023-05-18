At over 28,000 square kilometres, La Tuque is the largest city in Canada by area.
18 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Located on the southern estuary of the Yangtze River, Shanghai has a total area of about 6,341 square kilometre.
Formerly known as Constantinople, Istanbul has a total area of roughly 5,343 square kilometres.
Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, covers roughly a total area of 2,561 square kilometres.
Tokyo, the most populous city in Japan, covers an area of 2,191 square kilometres.
New Delhi, the capital of India covers an area of roughly 1,484 square kilometres.
Karachi,the largest city in Pakistan, covers an area of over 3,527 square kilometres.
With a total are of 1, 214 square kilometres, New York City(NYC) is the most populous city in the United States.
Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is roughly 1,709 square kilometres.
Buenos Aires, the capital and primate city of Argentina, has a total area of about 2,766 square kilometres.
