There are different species of pythons found in the world.
06 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
10 Largest Species of Python Found in the World
The Southern African rock python is a large python species.
Burmese python is one of the largest species of python snakes in the world. It is a dark-colored non-venomous snake.
Indian python is also known by the common name black-tailed python.
Amethystine python is a species of non-venomous snake. The species is found in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.
Australian scrub python is the longest and largest snake in Australia.
The Binomial name of olive python is Liasis olivaceus.
Papuan pythons are found in most of New Guinea.
Morelia spilota, commonly known as the carpet python, is found throughout mainland Australia.
Reticulated python is the world's longest snake.
Green tree python (Morelia viridis) is also native to New Guinea.
