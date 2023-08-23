10 Lesser Known Facts About Chandrayaan 3
The objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to explore the southern area of the moon which is believed to have water ice, a potential source of oxygen, fuel, and water for upcoming moon missions or a permanent settlement on the moon.
With a height of approximately 2 meters and a weight of slightly over 1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb), which is comparable to that of an SUV, the Chandrayaan-3 lander is built to release a smaller lunar rover weighing 26 kg.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the historic mission, Chandrayaan-3 and it took 40 days to reach the Southern Pole of the Moon.
The orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 was deployed successfully, but unfortunately, the lander and rover were destroyed in a crash close to the area where the touchdown for Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully landed.
India's third lunar mission, named Chandrayaan-3, made a successful landing , it will make India the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India's main space port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Southern region of the moon has caught the attention of scientists because of its distinct features.
It is anticipated that the Chandrayaan-3 will be operational for a duration of 14 days.
During that time it will conduct various tests, such as examining the mineral makeup of the moon's surface using a spectrometer.
Now India has created history by becoming the fourth country to soft-land on the South Pole of the moon on August 23, 2023.
