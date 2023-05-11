10 Most Beautiful Snakes in The World
11 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Emerald Green Pit Viper was first found in the eastern mountains of Himalayas in Burma in 2002.
Blue Malaysian Coral Snake grows to about five feet and eats other snakes.
Brazilian Rainbow Boa is one of most beautiful snakes of the nature, found mainly in Amazon Basin.
Northern Scarlet Snake is found in the southern and eastern United States.
King Cobra is world's longest venomous snake which is found throughout Southeast Asia.
Topaz Tanami Woma Python is found in Tanami Desert region of Australia's Northern Territory.
Leucistic Texas Rat Snake is a nonvenomous colubrid found mainly in Texas.
Emerald Tree Boa is found in many parts of South America.
High Yellow Tree Python is nonvenomous and found mainly on the island of Kofiau in West Papua, Indonesia.
Coast Garter Snake is found in the western coastal states of the US and is considered harmless.
