Any celebration, even smiling is not allowed on 8 July which is the death anniversary of North Korean President Kim Il-sung.
International calls are strictly forbidden. It is considered a crime and can be punished by death.
Internet access is strictly prohibited in North Korea except in some professions and even then it is done under government supervision.
North Koreans cannot choose their careers and professions, the government chooses them depending on the needs of the country.
North Korea holds elections where there is only one candidate and voters don't even need to tick a box.
Presumably, marijuana consumption and its trade are not forbidden or punishable in North Korea.
North Koreans have to idolize their leader. Anything that disrespects government is considered blasphemy met with severe punishment.
Sleeping during a meeting while the supreme leader speaks is very dangerous and can result in execution.
Tourist supervision is very strict. Tourists are accompanied by guides and officials and must adhere to specific rules.
North Koreans are forbidden to travel abroad without permission.
