Australia is home to some of the world's most venomous snakes.

01 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here are 10 of the most dangerous snakes in Australia. Check their scientific names too.

Eastern brown snake: Pseudonaja textilis

Western brown snake: Pseudonaja nuchalis

Mainland tiger snake: Notechis scutatus

Inland taipan: Oxyuranus microlepidotus

Coastal taipan: Oxyuranus scutellatus

Mulga snake: Pseudechis australis

Lowlands copperhead: Austrelaps superbus

Small-eyed snake: Rhinoplocephalus nigrescens

Common death adder: Acanthophis antarcticus

Red-bellied black snake: Pseudechis porphyriacus

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Important Global Headquarters You Must Know

 Find Out More