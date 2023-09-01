Australia is home to some of the world's most venomous snakes.
01 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are 10 of the most dangerous snakes in Australia. Check their scientific names too.
Eastern brown snake: Pseudonaja textilis
Western brown snake: Pseudonaja nuchalis
Mainland tiger snake: Notechis scutatus
Inland taipan: Oxyuranus microlepidotus
Coastal taipan: Oxyuranus scutellatus
Mulga snake: Pseudechis australis
Lowlands copperhead: Austrelaps superbus
Small-eyed snake: Rhinoplocephalus nigrescens
Common death adder: Acanthophis antarcticus
Red-bellied black snake: Pseudechis porphyriacus
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Important Global Headquarters You Must Know