British Shorthair - $1,500. They are sociable, affectionate, and get attached to their owners and other cats.

22 Aug, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Scottish Fold - $3,000. They are loyal companions, happy and energetic pets in general, enjoy attention.

The Sphynx - $3,000. Great companions, loyal, playful, and love attention; friendly with strangers as well.

The Russian Blue - $3,000. They have silvery blue coat, green eyes, are smart and friendly with their owners.

The Peterbald - $5,000. They are adventurous, curious, smart, and energetic cats.

The Persian - $5,500. Associated with old Hollywood charm, their long fur looks luxurious and sophisticated.

The Allerca - $6,000. These cats make it possible for anyone to taste the joys of owning a furry friend.

The Bengal - $25,000. They are some of the most impressive premium cats in the world with a spotted fur coat, larger size, and muscular build.

The Savannah - $50,000. They are playful, energetic, full of life, and loyal.

The Ashera - $150,000. These cats are beautiful, affectionate, loyal, and smart and make great companions.

