British Shorthair - $1,500. They are sociable, affectionate, and get attached to their owners and other cats.
22 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Scottish Fold - $3,000. They are loyal companions, happy and energetic pets in general, enjoy attention.
The Sphynx - $3,000. Great companions, loyal, playful, and love attention; friendly with strangers as well.
The Russian Blue - $3,000. They have silvery blue coat, green eyes, are smart and friendly with their owners.
The Peterbald - $5,000. They are adventurous, curious, smart, and energetic cats.
The Persian - $5,500. Associated with old Hollywood charm, their long fur looks luxurious and sophisticated.
The Allerca - $6,000. These cats make it possible for anyone to taste the joys of owning a furry friend.
The Bengal - $25,000. They are some of the most impressive premium cats in the world with a spotted fur coat, larger size, and muscular build.
The Savannah - $50,000. They are playful, energetic, full of life, and loyal.
The Ashera - $150,000. These cats are beautiful, affectionate, loyal, and smart and make great companions.
