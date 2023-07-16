Many of you may have thought that Varanashi or Greece is the oldest city in the world, but no. Check full list here. (Data by Times Now) (Images: Wikimedia Commons)
16 Jul, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Varanashi, India- 5,000 years old
Plovdiv, Bulgaria- 6,000 years old
Sidon, Lebanaon- 6,000 years old
Erbil, Iraq- 6,300 years old
Suda, Iran- 6,300 years old
Athens, Greece- 7,000 years old
Byblos, Lebanon- 7,000 years old
Argos, Greece- 7,000 years old
Alleppo, Syria- 8,000 years old
Damascus, Syria- 11,000 years old
