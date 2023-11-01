Switzerland: The mountainous Central European country is at number 10 with a GPI score of 1.339.
01 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Japan: It offers a secure environment. Japan secured the ninth spot with a GPI score of 1.336.
Slovenia: This Central European country takes the eighth position with a GPI score of 1.334.
Portugal: One of the safest countries globally with a GPI score of 1.333, it is in the seventh spot.
Singapore: Low levels of crime, risk, and instability, Singapore claims the sixth position with a GPI score of 1.332.
Austria: With a GPI score of 1.316, this picturesque Central European country is in the fifth position.
New Zealand: With a GPI score of 1.313, New Zealand ranks fourth safest country globally.
Ireland: This enchanting island nation is in the third position with a GPI score of 1.312.
Denmark: This Scandinavian country is in the second spot with a GPI score of 1.31.
Iceland: It tops the Global Peace Index 2023 with an outstanding GPI score of 1.124.
