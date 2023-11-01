Switzerland: The mountainous Central European country is at number 10 with a GPI score of 1.339.

01 Nov, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Japan: It offers a secure environment. Japan secured the ninth spot with a GPI score of 1.336.

Slovenia: This Central European country takes the eighth position with a GPI score of 1.334.

Portugal: One of the safest countries globally with a GPI score of 1.333, it is in the seventh spot.

Singapore: Low levels of crime, risk, and instability, Singapore claims the sixth position with a GPI score of 1.332.

Austria: With a GPI score of 1.316, this picturesque Central European country is in the fifth position.

New Zealand: With a GPI score of 1.313, New Zealand ranks fourth safest country globally.

Ireland: This enchanting island nation is in the third position with a GPI score of 1.312.

Denmark: This Scandinavian country is in the second spot with a GPI score of 1.31.

Iceland: It tops the Global Peace Index 2023 with an outstanding GPI score of 1.124.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 World's Most Loved Landmarks- In Pics

 Find Out More