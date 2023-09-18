10 Most Poisonous Flowers In The World

18 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at 10 beautiful flowers that are good to see but are poisonous enough to cause death in humans

Nerium Oleander, one of the most poisonous flowers in the world, is life-threatening if ingested

Aconitum can be poisonous enough to paralyse the cardiac muscles or the complete respiratory system that may cause death

Dracunculus Vulgaris is a poisonous flower that can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions

Rafflesia Arnoldii is the largest individual flower in the world and is parasitic in nature

Titan Arum, the flower's central spike contains poison and touching it can cause severe irritation and even death

Deadly Nightshade has a poison called 'atropine' and it can cause hallucinations, resulting in death

Angel’s Trumpet can cause 'Zombie Effects'; if you eat them, you will have difficulties in retaining new memories, causing helplessness and eventually death

Morning Glory plant seeds are poisonous and can cause hallucinatin, diarrhoea, vomiting and can also choke a child's throat

Foxglove seeds, flowers and leaves can cause vomiting, drooling, seizures, dilated pupils, and death of a person

Larkspur, if injected, can cause weakness, drooling, abdominal pain, paralysis and death in humans

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Lord Ganesha Names For Boys And Their Meanings

 Find Out More