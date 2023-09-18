10 Most Poisonous Flowers In The World
18 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at 10 beautiful flowers that are good to see but are poisonous enough to cause death in humans
Nerium Oleander, one of the most poisonous flowers in the world, is life-threatening if ingested
Aconitum can be poisonous enough to paralyse the cardiac muscles or the complete respiratory system that may cause death
Dracunculus Vulgaris is a poisonous flower that can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions
Rafflesia Arnoldii is the largest individual flower in the world and is parasitic in nature
Titan Arum, the flower's central spike contains poison and touching it can cause severe irritation and even death
Deadly Nightshade has a poison called 'atropine' and it can cause hallucinations, resulting in death
Angel’s Trumpet can cause 'Zombie Effects'; if you eat them, you will have difficulties in retaining new memories, causing helplessness and eventually death
Morning Glory plant seeds are poisonous and can cause hallucinatin, diarrhoea, vomiting and can also choke a child's throat
Foxglove seeds, flowers and leaves can cause vomiting, drooling, seizures, dilated pupils, and death of a person
Larkspur, if injected, can cause weakness, drooling, abdominal pain, paralysis and death in humans
