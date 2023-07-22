Here is the list of 10 Most Popular Leaders in the World as per the Morning Consult. (Images: Wikipedia and Verigo_Warrior)

22 Jul, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Narendra Modi, India. (Approval Rating: 76%)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) (Approval Rating: 61%)

Anthony Albanese (Australia) ( Approval Rating: 55%)

Alain Berset (Switzerland) ( Approval Rating: 53%)

Giorgia Meloni (Italy) ( Approval Rating: 49%)

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) (Approval Rating: 49%)

Joe Biden (US) ( Approval Rating: 41%)

Alexander De Croo (Belgium) (Approval Rating: 39%)

Justin Trudeau, Canada (Approval Rating: 39%)

