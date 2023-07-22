Here is the list of 10 Most Popular Leaders in the World as per the Morning Consult. (Images: Wikipedia and Verigo_Warrior)
22 Jul, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Narendra Modi, India. (Approval Rating: 76%)
Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) (Approval Rating: 61%)
Anthony Albanese (Australia) ( Approval Rating: 55%)
Alain Berset (Switzerland) ( Approval Rating: 53%)
Giorgia Meloni (Italy) ( Approval Rating: 49%)
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) (Approval Rating: 49%)
Joe Biden (US) ( Approval Rating: 41%)
Alexander De Croo (Belgium) (Approval Rating: 39%)
Justin Trudeau, Canada (Approval Rating: 39%)
