The USD is the legal tender currency of the United States.
13 Apr, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The Indian rupee is the official currency in the Republic of India.
The official currency used in the Eurozone is the euro (EUR).
The yen is the official currency of Japan.
The pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom
The renminbi is the official currency of the People's Republic of China.
The Canadian dollar is the currency of Canada.
The Australian dollar is the official currency and legal tender of Australia
The Swiss franc is the currency and legal tender of Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shanaya Kapoor Looks Like Glam Doll in Rs 52K Mini Dress