B41 Nuclear Bomb, USA (25 Megatons): It measured over 12-feet long (3.76 meters) and weighed over 10,670 pounds.
07 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
B53 (Mk-53) Nuclear Bomb, USA (9 Megatons): A B53 detonation could destroy all structures within a 9-mile radius.
Ivy Mike H-Bomb (10.4 Megatons): Its explosion was so powerful and violent that the mushroom cloud rose to 135,000 feet.
Mk-17 Nuclear Bomb, USA (10–15 Megatons): Measured over 41,500 pounds, and length of over 7.52 meters (24 feet, 8 inches).
Mk-14 Nuclear Bomb, USA (6.9 Megatons): Approximately 328 times more powerful than the bomb dropped over Nagasaki.
Mk-16 Nuclear Bomb, USA (7 Megatons): Approximately 333 times more powerful than the bomb dropped over Nagasaki.
Mk-24 / B-24 Nuclear Bomb, USA (10–15 Megatons): It was a massive thermonuclear weapon developed by the United States.
Mk-36 Nuclear Bomb, USA (10 Megatons): It was designed to be airdropped slowly over its target.
TX-21 Shrimp, USA (14.8 Megatons): Approximately 1,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
Tsar Bomba, USSR/Russia (50 Megatons): Most powerful nuclear bomb ever built and detonated ever.
