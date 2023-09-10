Cobra Satay: Indonesia. Any and every snake right from cobra to python make it to the grill.
10 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Southern Fried Rattlesnake: Deep-fried rattlesnakes and other snakes are consumed in the USA.
Canned Smoked Rattlesnake: USA. Snake canned meat is widely available in the US. Available on Amazon and Walmart.
Grilled Python: Australia. Scrub pythons are most preferred because their tender meat tastes like chicken.
Skewered Fried Snakes: Cambodia. Sold in the streets and fried sakes on skewers are very popular.
Snake Bile Vodka: Vietnam and Hong Kong. Contains blood, bile, and the beating heart of the snake.
Snake Meat Stew: Vietnam. Every part of the snake is cooked including intestine, stomach, skin, and spine.
Snake Roasted In A Bamboo Shoot: Papua New Guinea. Snakes are cooked in bamboo on campfires.
Snake Soup: Consumed mainly in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.
Snake Wine: Korea and China. Most venomous snakes are preferred and snake is inserted while still alive.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Surnames Used In Pakistan