Chandaryaan3 ISRO Scientist Kalpana K 10 Must Known Facts
Kalpana K. is a noteworthy scientist who has played a significant role in the current Chandaryaan 3 mission.
In 1980, Bengaluru was the birthplace of Kalpana who later completed her aeronautical engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur.
Kalpana's impressive accomplishments have opened up new opportunities for space exploration, highlighting India's expertise in this field.
Kalpana is the deputy project director for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
ISRO Scientist Kalpana, in her initial stages of her career she contributed to multiple satellite initiatives.
Kalpana's call to ISRO was in 2003 since then she achieved success by being extremely meticulous in her work and focusing on minute details.
Kalpana's hall of fame has been further enhanced with the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3.
Being a role model for the younger generation ISRO women scientist , Kalpana K has etched her name in ISRO.
Kalpana' played a key role in the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan-2 missions.
Kalpana's achievement in ISRO serves as an inspiration for future generations.
