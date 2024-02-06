10 Oldest Countries in the World
06 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Egypt: It is the oldest country in the world and according to history, it was founded in 3150 BCE.
Iran: Elam kingdom was founded in present-day Iran around 2600 BCE.
India: The Indus Valley Civilization of India thrived from 2500 BCE and its one of the earliest civilizations in the world.
Armenia: According to a study published in the journal Nature in 2016, genetic evidence of Armenian origins dating between 3000 and 2000 BCE.
Iraq, earlier known as Mesopotamia and is often called the 'cradle of civilisation'; it is estimated to have been founded in 23334 BCE, beginning of Sargon's rule.
China Government dates back to at least 1600 BCE with the founding of the Shang Dynasty which is the first non-legendary Chinese dynasty.
Greece: Its Mycenaean Civilisation began around 1600 BCE with Athens and Thebes being one of the oldest continuously habited cities in the world.
Mexico can be traced back to 1200 BCE with founding of the Olmec Civilization.
Japan: The country's imperial dynasty was founded in 660 BCE making it the oldest, continuous hereditary monarchy in the world.
San Marino on the Italian Peninsula, holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest existing republic in the world; according to tradition it was founded on Sept 3, 301 CE by St Marinus.
