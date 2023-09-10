10 Photos Of Brazil, Host Country Of G20 Summit 2024
10 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
PM Modi has passed on the G20 gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the next host of the summit
Rio De Janeiro, capital city of Brazil will hold the G20 Summit 2024
G20 Summit 2024 Agenda to include social inclusion, fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development
According to the Brazilian President, Brazil wants a greater representation for emerging countries at World Bank and IMF
He further said, 'UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent, non-permanent members to regain political strength
Brazil will officially resume charge of the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2023
India will officially continue with the G20 Presidency till November 30, 2023
Rio De Janeiro is the capital city of the state with the same name and is a seaside city in Brazil
Rio is the second most populous city of Brazil after Sao Paulo
The city is known for its beautiful beaches, peaks ridges, and hills—all partly covered by tropical forests
Rio is also extremely famous for The Carnival which is held each year before Lent; it is considered the biggest carnival in the world
