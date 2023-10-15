Australia: A big agricultural producer, can feed millions more in case of a nuclear war with massive food supply buffer.
15 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Iceland: A study says Iceland is a safe place and can survive a nuclear disaster.
Indonesia: Good food production, energy self-sufficiency, manufacturing, and minimal radiation effect on climate.
Mauritius: Far, far away from sites of nuclear fallout, can yield enough crops for survivors of nuclear war.
New Zealand: Is a robust agricultural producer, away from the likely sites of northern hemisphere nuclear fallout.
Solomon Islands: Is safe for an abrupt sunlight-reducing catastrophe, like a nuclear fallout, says a study.
The Philippines: This archipelago can produce enough food in a crisis situation like a nuclear calamity, says a study.
United Kingdom: A nuclear power itself, has strongest military ally in USA and both are covered or shielded.
United States: Does it even need a mention? Arguably world’s most powerful.
Vanuatu: Can produce enough food after an abrupt sunlight‐reducing catastrophe such as a nuclear war, says a study.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Creative People