Australia: A big agricultural producer, can feed millions more in case of a nuclear war with massive food supply buffer.

15 Oct, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Iceland: A study says Iceland is a safe place and can survive a nuclear disaster.

Indonesia: Good food production, energy self-sufficiency, manufacturing, and minimal radiation effect on climate.

Mauritius: Far, far away from sites of nuclear fallout, can yield enough crops for survivors of nuclear war.

New Zealand: Is a robust agricultural producer, away from the likely sites of northern hemisphere nuclear fallout.

Solomon Islands: Is safe for an abrupt sunlight-reducing catastrophe, like a nuclear fallout, says a study.

The Philippines: This archipelago can produce enough food in a crisis situation like a nuclear calamity, says a study.

United Kingdom: A nuclear power itself, has strongest military ally in USA and both are covered or shielded.

United States: Does it even need a mention? Arguably world’s most powerful.

Vanuatu: Can produce enough food after an abrupt sunlight‐reducing catastrophe such as a nuclear war, says a study.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Creative People

 Find Out More