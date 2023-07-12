Zombie Worms: These 4 metre long parasitic worms live inside the bones of dead whales.
12 Jul, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Stonefish: The most venomous fish in earth’s oceans with a perfect camouflage
Sloane’s Viperfish: 6 inches of death with massive fangs
Sea Pigs:These creepy crawlies are actually a type of sea cucumber
Red Octopus: This eerily beautiful cephalopod looks very alien
Blob Fish: This lump of drooping mass evokes both a sense of sadness and fear
Frilled Shark: With 300 rows of needle-sharp teeth this shark is truly one of the terrors of the deep
Giant Isopods: These deep sea insects look straight out of some alien/horror/sci-fi nightmare
Goblin Shark: This monstrous-looking shark resembles a pre-historic dinosaur
Proboscis Worm: The proboscis worm can grow up to two metres long and scavenge on pretty much anything on the sea floor
