Sloths are well-known for their slow movement.They spend most of their time hanging upside down from trees and move at a average speed of 0.24 kilometres per hour.
19 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Snails are known for their slow movement. The average speed of the garden snail, also known as the common snail, is around 0.048 kilometres per hour.
Starfish are slow-moving marine aninals that creep along the ocean floor on tiny tube feet. They typically move at a speed of 0.048 kilometres per hour.
Sea cucumbers are marine invertebrates with slow movements. They crawl along the ocean floor at a speed of 0.0048 kilometres per hour on average.
The koala is an arboreal marsupial that spends the majority of its time sleeping or resting in trees. They amble along at a leisurely pace of about 0.97 kilometres per hour when they do move.
Three-toed sloths, like their cousins, are known for their slow movements. They typically travel at about 0.24 kilometres per hour.
The Giant Tortoise is one of the slowest land animals. They can travel at a speed of 0.32 kilometres per hour on average.
Manatees, also known as sea cows, are large aquatic mammals that move slowly in rivers and coastal waters. They travel at an average speed of 8 kilometres per hour.
Loris are small primates known for their deliberate, slow movements. They can move at a speed of 0.8 kilometres per hour on average.
Giant Pandas are known for their slow land movements. While they can be quick climbers, their walking speed ranges from 0.32 to 0.8 kilometres per hour.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sara Ali Khan Goes Sheer At Cannes 2023 in a Perfectly Fringed Silver Dress