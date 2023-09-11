Dogs: Dog meat is enjoyed in most countries, especially for dinner.

11 Sep, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Elephant: An elephant can produce about a half-ton of meat. Most common in Africa.

Gorilla: Their meat is a big business in some areas.

Horse: Horse steak, horse meat are fairly common in Canada and Europe.

Nutria: A river rat, nutria sausage is a delicious and popular food.

Pufferfish: Pufferfish are one of the most poisonous fish in the world.

Rats: It is common in some Asian countries to serve whole battered rat.

Sannakji: Korean dish made from octopus, served raw while the octopus is still alive.

Silkworms: In Korea, it is common to eat battered fried silkworms, boiled silkworms, or worm kabobs.

Turtles: Turtles are protected but they are a common menu item in Asian countries.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Railway Stations In Pakistan Near Indian Border

 Find Out More