10 Tallest Buildings In The United States of America
One World Trade Centre, New York has 94 floors that reach 1,776 feet into the sky. It is the tallest building in the U.S.A.
Central Park Tower, New York cover 98 floors. The Central Park Tower is 1,550 feet high. It is the 2nd tallest building in America.
Formerly knows as Sears building The Willis Tower in Chicago is 1,450 feet high and with an impressive 108 floors. It is the 3rd tallest building in U.S.A.
The 111 West 57th Street, New York Steinway Tower has 84 floors and is 1,428 feet high. Therefore it the 4th tallest building in the states.
It is the 5th tallest building in America. The One Vanderbilt, New York has 93 floors soaring at 1,401 feet.
The 432 Park Avenue, New York is the 6th tallest building. It has a whopping 104 private apartments at 1,396 feet high.
Trump International Hotel and Tower, Chicago holds the 7th tallest building in U.S.A it has 98 floors of real estate that reach 1,388 feet high.
The 30 Hudson Yards in New York is the 8th in the list. It has 103 floors and 1,296 feet in height,
The Empire State Building located in New York is 9th on the list. It has 102 floors reaching 1,250 feet into the sky.
Bank of America Tower situated in New York comes 10th in the list. It holds 55 floors and is 1,200 feet high.
