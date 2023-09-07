Beijing: Capital of China.
07 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Hong Kong: Special administrative region of China.
London: Capital and largest city of England and United Kingdom.
Los Angeles: Southern California city in United States.
New York City: City in New York State, United States.
San Francisco Bay: Large tidal estuary in the US state of California.
Shanghai: China’s biggest city and a global financial hub.
Singapore: Island country and city-state in Southeast Asia.
Sydney: City in Australia.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Biggest Libraries In The World- In Pics