Adolf Hitler, dictator of Germany from 1933 to 1945: 42 attempts
06 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Alexander II, Emperor of Russia, King of Poland, and Grand Duke of Finland from 1855 to 1881: 6 attempts
Charles de Gaulle, held different positions including President of France: 31 attempts
Fidel Castro, prime minister and president of Cuba: 638 attempts
Joseph Stalin, led Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953: 4 attempts
Abraham Lincoln, 6th president of United States from 1861 to 1865: 5 attempts
Muammar Gaddafi, ruled Libya from 1969 to 2011: 5 attempts
Queen Victoria, Queen of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from 1837 to 1901: 8 attempts
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia since 2012: 3 attempts
Yasser Arafat, Chairman of Palestine Liberation Organization from 1969 to 2004: 13 attempts
