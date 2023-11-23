10 World's Most Endangered Animals By Country

African Forest Elephant: The actual number of wild African forest elephants remains uncertain due to their shy nature, but we do know that they are critically endangered species and have declined by an estimated 86% over 31 years.
Atlantic spotted dolphins: They are extremely gregarious animals, which gather in complex social groups of 5–15, often in mixed groups with common bottlenose dolphins. They are fast swimmers and known for their bow-riding and long, shallow leaping behaviors.
Royal Bengal Tiger: India's national animal is an endangered species facing significant threats of poaching and habitat destruction. Over the last 30 years, the world's tiger population has seen a 50 percent decline, with less than 4,000 living in the world.
Cuban Crocodile: American crocodiles and Cuban crocodiles are interbreeding, producing hybrids and leading to the loss of the Cuban crocodile's genetic integrity. It is thought that there are around 3,000 purebred Cuban crocodiles in the wild.
Emperor penguin: Scientists estimate there are currently around 600,000 emperor penguins in the wild, across 61 known colonies. In 2022, the United States listed the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Golden lion tamarin: Still an endangered species, there are about 2,500 in the wild — about a third of which are descendants of golden lion tamarins raised in human care.
Javan Rhinoceros: Javan rhinos are the most threatened of the five rhino species, with only around 70 individuals that live only in Ujung Kulon National Park in Java, Indonesia. Javan rhinos once lived throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia.
North Atlantic Right Whales: They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970. The latest preliminary estimate suggests there are fewer than 350 remaining, with fewer than 70 breeding females.
Tasmanian Devil: Now listed as endangered, the Tasmanian Devil is the largest living carnivorous marsupial in the world. The Tasmanian Devil once lived on mainland Australia, but is now only found in the wild on our island state of Tasmania.
Yangtze Finless Porpoise: There are less than 2000 fresh water Yangtze finless porpoises remaining, of which 100 live in semi-natural reserves. To protect this species, China has upgraded finless porpoises to ‘first level protected species’ in 2021—the highest level of protection available in the country
