11 Most Powerful Women Figures From The Past Century Who Have Influenced The World
Amelia Earhart (1897-1937)- The first female pilot in American aviation history to fly across the Atlantic Ocean alone. When she attempted to fly around the world in 1937, she vanished.
Coco Chanel (1883-1971)- A French fashion designer and the creator of Chanel House. She is regarded as one of the 20th century's most significant fashion designers.
Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962)- The American First Lady with the longest tenure, serving as such from 1933 to 1945. She was an advocate for social justice and human rights.
Golda Meir (1898-1988)- Israel's fourth prime minister, in office from 1969 to 1974. She was an outstanding negotiator and was crucial to the Camp David Accords.
Indira Gandhi (1917-1984)- The first female prime minister of India, in office from 1966 to 1984 for three terms. She was a powerful and captivating leader who carried out several economic and social changes.
Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013)- United Kingdom's first female prime minister, in office from 1979 to 1990. She was a formidable and divisive leader who brought about several modifications to the free market.
Maria Montessori (1870-1952)- An Italian physician and educator, known for creating the child-centered learning approach that is the cornerstone of the Montessori method.
Marie Curie (1867-1934)- A Polish physicist and chemist who became a naturalized French citizen and carried out groundbreaking studies on radioactivity. She received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911 as well as the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903.
Mother Teresa (1910-1997)- A Catholic nun from Albania who established the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 in Calcutta, India. She won the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize for dedicating her life to aiding the ill and impoverished.
Rosa Parks (1913-2005)- American civil rights fighter who, in 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, would not give up her bus seat to a white man. Her disobedience led to the Montgomery bus boycott, which was a significant turning point in the history of the American civil rights movement.
Wilma Rudolph (1940-1994)- An American track and field athlete who competed in the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy, and took home three gold medals. At one Olympic games, she became the first African-American woman to win three gold medals.
