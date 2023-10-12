12 Incredible Quotes By Famous Personalities- In Pics
“Happy people build their inner world; unhappy people blame their outer world.”- Dalai Lama
“Spread love everywhere you go, let no one ever come to you without leaving happier"- Mother Teresa
“Take risks in your life, if you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide"- Swami Vivekananda
“Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new centre of gravity, don’t fight them, just find a new way to stand.”– Oprah Winfrey
“I don’t believe in taking right decision, I take decisions and then make them right; so always believe in your ability and efforts.”– Ratan Tata
“Ideas don’t come out fully formed, they only become clear as you work on them, you just have to get started.”- Mark Zuckerberg
“It is our choices that show must what we truly are far more than our abilities,”- J.K. Rowling
“Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person’s life."- Jackie Chan
“The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself. The more you learn, the more you will earn.”–Warren Buffett
“The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.” –Rabindranath Tagore
“The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.”-Albert Einstein
“Don’t quit suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”- Muhammad Ali
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World