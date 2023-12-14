12 Oldest Animal Species That Are Still Living on Earth
14 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bird Louse have existed on the planet for around 100 million years. They survive on the skin, feathers, and scabs of bird populations.
Brachiopods came into existence around 530 million years ago.
Coelacanths evolved around 400 million years ago and were thought to be extinct until fishermen caught one in modern times.
Comb jellies have been living on earth for around for 500 million years because they consume their own larvae in lean times.
Horseshoe crabs are aquatic arthropods that came into existence around 480 million years ago.
Jellyfish are around for 500 million years now and their longevity is made possible by their resiliency.
Lampreys evolved onto the scene 360 million years ago and they are now a thriving invasive species.
400-million-year-old Lungfish are the oldest vertebrates still alive on Earth.
Martialis Heureka Ant Species are believed to have evolved into existence around 120 million years ago.
A nautilus is an ancient mollusk that has been living on Earth for 480 million years.
Sponges evolved on Earth around 600 million years ago.
Velvet worms first evolved on Pangea around 400 million years ago and then diversified as populations spread farther apart.
